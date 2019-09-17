Bitcoin Planet Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $4,883.00 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00938712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00218888 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

