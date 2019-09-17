BitRent (RNTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,212.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. BitRent has a total market cap of $31,212.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRent Profile

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

