BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $215.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $90,596.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005276 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000929 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 52,495,812 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.