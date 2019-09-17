Blocklancer (LNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $104.00

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $25,665.00 and $104.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

