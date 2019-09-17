BLOCKv (VEE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,893.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Upbit. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $4,893.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00206031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.01216642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015930 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020713 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

