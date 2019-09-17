Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stake Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,811 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Blucora worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blucora by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 112,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blucora by 862.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blucora by 112.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 63.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blucora by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blucora Inc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,081,172.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

