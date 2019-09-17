Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Issue $0.16 — Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,466. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

