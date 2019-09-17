Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $145,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.75. 2,192,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.