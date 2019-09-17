BOX Token (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.83 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $25,802.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007827 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

