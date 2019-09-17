Boyd Gaming Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 552,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,741. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.