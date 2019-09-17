Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRH stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.30. Braveheart Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.19 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

