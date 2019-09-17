Brett G. Taylor Buys 2,860 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Brett G. Taylor bought 2,860 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,145.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a P/E ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $23.00 target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,183,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 201,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

