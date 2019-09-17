Brian J. Wendling Sells 14,533 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 3,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.