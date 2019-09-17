British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,768 ($49.24).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,904 ($37.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,995.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,976.42. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,801 ($49.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

