Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,002,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,327,682 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.71.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,953. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.04. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

