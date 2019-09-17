Brokerages Expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,344. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

