Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $28.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen reported sales of $22.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $107.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $107.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.83 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

In related news, CIO Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Also, insider Isabelle Billet bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $85,144.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,959.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 107,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,672. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 86.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.