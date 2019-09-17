Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $117,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,677. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of -0.39.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

