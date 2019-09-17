Brokerages Expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. SunTrust Banks reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunTrust Banks.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. 1,397,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.