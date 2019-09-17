Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) PT at €21.02

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.02 ($24.44).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €18.08 ($21.02). 600,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.62. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

