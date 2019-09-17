Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $17.70

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

ADRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.70 target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,602. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

