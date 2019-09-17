Bytom Trading Up 6.3% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, BitMart and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $82.35 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00730943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OTCBTC, EXX, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, Gate.io, RightBTC, Neraex, HitBTC, FCoin, BitMart, Cryptopia, LBank, Huobi, Bibox, CoinEgg, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

