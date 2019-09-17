Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 270

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 223.31 ($2.92).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.89.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

