Carin L. Fike Sells 4,652 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $120,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 293,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.