Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.73 ($20.62).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €16.88 ($19.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.27. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

