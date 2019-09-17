Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Acquires $22,580.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director James Raymond Schenck bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,131.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 72,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,369. The company has a market cap of $401.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 48.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

