Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Casey’s General Stores worth $32,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.53. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,806. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $173.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

