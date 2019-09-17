Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBMG. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.77.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the first quarter worth about $6,622,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the first quarter worth about $4,944,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

