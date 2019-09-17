Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,086. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

