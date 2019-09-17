Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

CMRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 484,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,361. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

