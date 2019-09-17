Christopher J. Sobecki Buys 99,249 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 99,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $239,190.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,391. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

