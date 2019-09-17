Chronobank Trading Up 11.5% This Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $48,404.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00017407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

