Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,089. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

