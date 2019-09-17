Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,514.88

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,514.88 and traded as low as $1,540.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,540.00, with a volume of 2,986 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,580.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,514.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

