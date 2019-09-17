Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Trading 2.2% Higher

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 31,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $39.05 million and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

