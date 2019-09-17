City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Head to Head Survey

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.20 $8.57 million N/A N/A City $224.46 million 5.64 $70.00 million $5.16 14.97

City has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.05% 9.60% 1.06% City 30.14% 14.52% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 2 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. City pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

