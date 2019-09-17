C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.66% of C&J Energy Services worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

CJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

CJ stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 203,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

