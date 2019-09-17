Comparing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AssetMark Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 1 1 0 2.00

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 18.40% 169.94% 23.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $828.60 million 2.73 $158.30 million $2.94 9.90

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. AssetMark Financial does not pay a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats AssetMark Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

