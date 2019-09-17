Comparing Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) & Computer Programs & Systems (OTCMKTS:CPSI)

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cicero and Computer Programs & Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $850,000.00 1.39 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Computer Programs & Systems $280.41 million 1.23 $17.04 million $1.94 12.42

Computer Programs & Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cicero and Computer Programs & Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs & Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus price target of $26.26, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Given Computer Programs & Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Programs & Systems is more favorable than Cicero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cicero and Computer Programs & Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero -236.56% N/A -683.35% Computer Programs & Systems 6.66% 14.04% 6.78%

Dividends

Computer Programs & Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cicero does not pay a dividend. Computer Programs & Systems pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cicero has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs & Systems has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Programs & Systems beats Cicero on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information; and Classic, a platform for community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

