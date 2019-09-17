Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 484,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,730. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

