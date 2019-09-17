Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €150.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.58 ($161.14).

Continental stock opened at €124.84 ($145.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €115.08 and its 200 day moving average is €129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. Continental has a one year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a one year high of €160.45 ($186.57).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

