Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) shares dropped 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 305,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 383,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cool stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cool as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

