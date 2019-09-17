CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $209,577.00 and $78,876.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,509,305 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

