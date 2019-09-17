Critical Survey: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. NVIDIA (NYSE:NVDA)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ASE Technology alerts:

This table compares ASE Technology and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $12.34 billion 0.81 $856.61 million $0.39 11.92 NVIDIA $11.72 billion 9.34 $4.14 billion $6.07 29.61

NVIDIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASE Technology. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASE Technology pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NVIDIA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 NVIDIA 3 12 27 0 2.57

ASE Technology presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 546.55%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $190.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given ASE Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 4.10% 7.52% 3.08% NVIDIA 26.93% 24.40% 17.01%

Summary

NVIDIA beats ASE Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.