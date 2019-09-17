Crowdholding Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (YUP)

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Crowdholding has a market cap of $55,813.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowdholding has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crowdholding token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.04893531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding (YUP) is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,559,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com.

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

