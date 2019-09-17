CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $7,046,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,822,000 after buying an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,773,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after buying an additional 332,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,174,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,303,000 after buying an additional 519,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. 89,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.