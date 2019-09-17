Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,122.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,256.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.03179201 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00758198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,025,627 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Braziliex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

