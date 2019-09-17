Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

CCK traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 307,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,769,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 25.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,020 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,231.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,449,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

