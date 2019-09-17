CryCash (CRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,288.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. CryCash has a market cap of $366,090.00 and $7,288.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

