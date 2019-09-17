Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.12 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $214,250.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,967,017 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,165 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

